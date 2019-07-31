Perfect record so far for Penticton baseball player at Pan Am Games

Penticton baseball player helped Team Canada defeat Cuba 8-6 at the Pan Am Games in Peru

Penticton’s Dustin Houle is representing Canada at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Peru. Canada is 2-0 after defeating Cuba on Tuesday. Canada faces Columbia on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Baseball Canada)

A Penticton baseball player helped Team Canada defeat Cuba 8-6 at the Pan Am Games in Peru.

The win gives Canada a 2-0 record in Group B play, setting up a showdown for first place with 2-0 Columbia on Thursday.

Catcher Dustin Houle, a former SOMBA Tiger player from Penticton, along with his Canadian teammates, already assured their entry into the super round play — which gets underway on Friday.

“Our focus is to win every game,” said Canada’s manager Ernie Whitt. “Right now, we’re looking towards Columbia with a chance to move into the next round with a perfect record.”

Connor Panas (Etobicoke, Ont.) gave Canada an early 3-0 with a homerun that sailed over the wall in right field. Houle had a walk in the second inning but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice play. At his next at bat, Houle hit a grounder to Cuba’s third baseman who threw him out before he could reach first base.

Canada allowed a pair of runs in the first, but starting pitcher Jordan Balazovic (Mississauga, Ont.) retired the next 10 batters before Cuba had back-to-back home runs with two outs in the fourth to tie the game 4-4.

Canada retook the lead when Panas connected on a bases loaded single in the fifth that brought in two runs and a sac-fly to centrefield made it 7-4.

Cuba strung together some runs to pull within one in the fifth inning.

It was then a defensive battle down the stretch, with both teams kept off the scoreboard in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Canada loaded the bases in the ninth and scored a valuable insurance run, while pitcher Dustin Molleken (Regina, Sask.) worked a perfect inning to record the save.

Canada faces Columbia on Thursday at 11 a.m.

After Day 4 at the Pan Am Games, Canada has eight gold medals, 19 silver medals and 16 bronze — for a total of 43 medals.

