Penticton’s Dustin Houle is representing Canada at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Peru. Canada is 2-0 after defeating Cuba on Tuesday. Canada faces Columbia on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Baseball Canada)

Perfect record so far for Penticton baseball player at Pan Am Games

Penticton baseball player helped Team Canada defeat Cuba 8-6 at the Pan Am Games in Peru

A Penticton baseball player helped Team Canada defeat Cuba 8-6 at the Pan Am Games in Peru.

The win gives Canada a 2-0 record in Group B play, setting up a showdown for first place with 2-0 Columbia on Thursday.

Catcher Dustin Houle, a former SOMBA Tiger player from Penticton, along with his Canadian teammates, already assured their entry into the super round play — which gets underway on Friday.

READ MORE: Penticton baseball player representing Canada at Pan Am Games

“Our focus is to win every game,” said Canada’s manager Ernie Whitt. “Right now, we’re looking towards Columbia with a chance to move into the next round with a perfect record.”

Connor Panas (Etobicoke, Ont.) gave Canada an early 3-0 with a homerun that sailed over the wall in right field. Houle had a walk in the second inning but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice play. At his next at bat, Houle hit a grounder to Cuba’s third baseman who threw him out before he could reach first base.

Canada allowed a pair of runs in the first, but starting pitcher Jordan Balazovic (Mississauga, Ont.) retired the next 10 batters before Cuba had back-to-back home runs with two outs in the fourth to tie the game 4-4.

Canada retook the lead when Panas connected on a bases loaded single in the fifth that brought in two runs and a sac-fly to centrefield made it 7-4.

Cuba strung together some runs to pull within one in the fifth inning.

It was then a defensive battle down the stretch, with both teams kept off the scoreboard in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Canada loaded the bases in the ninth and scored a valuable insurance run, while pitcher Dustin Molleken (Regina, Sask.) worked a perfect inning to record the save.

Canada faces Columbia on Thursday at 11 a.m.

After Day 4 at the Pan Am Games, Canada has eight gold medals, 19 silver medals and 16 bronze — for a total of 43 medals.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lakecity Special Olympics athletes prepare for the winter season
Next story
Timbermen to face Shamrocks in Round 1 of WLA playoffs

Just Posted

Most Read