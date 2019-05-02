Perfect conditions bring new golfers to Alberni Golf Course’s men’s club

The weather was sunny and warm, for the Alberni Golf Club's men's open day on Sunday, April 28. We would like to welcome all the new members to the Sunday morning golf, its good to see so many new faces and some returning members who haven't been in the club for a few years.

The weather was sunny and warm, for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s open day on Sunday, April 28. We would like to welcome all the new members to the Sunday morning golf, its good to see so many new faces and some returning members who haven’t been in the club for a few years.

Colin Hamilton had the game of the day, shooting a gross 74. Next with 76 was Tyler Ruel, followed by Mike Savard beating out Cory Nielson by retrogression with an 80.

On the net side it was Steve Pointon carding a 66, followed by Al Wright, who also shot a net 66. Third low net was Sam Parhar with 68. Fourth low net was Bill Barrett carding a 69. The final two prizes were won by Dave Mann with 72 and Terry Rai, who beat out Tylo Smith on a count back.

The closest to the pin winners were Dave Mann on No. 2, Lucas Clark on No. 4, Tyler Ruel on No. 13 and Steve Pointon on No. 17. The Charity closest to the pin on no 7 was Colin Hamilton.

All prizes can be picked up in the pro shop.

Next week we will be having the Four-Man Waltz sponsored by Schill Insurance. This is a team event, and the format is as follows: hole No. 1 use the best net only, on No. 2 use the best two nets and hole No. 3 use the 3 best nets. Then start over until all 18 holes are played.

Please make your own tee time, in own group or as a single and you will be placed in a group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.