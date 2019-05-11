Penticton’s Tennis Club offering free lessons for members

Summer is quickly on its way, and the Penticton Tennis Club is offering a month of free lessons to help members get ready for the season.

“We’ve been doing this for about five or six years now,” said Steve Hunn, the tennis club instructor in charge of registrations for this year. “The idea is to welcome new members into the club, and for people haven’t played in a while give them a bit of a refresher. “

The free lessons are every Wednesday at the club, from May 8 to the 29. The lessons are open for members of every skill level.

“The most popular group this time is the older group of kids,” said Hunn. “We get a lot of the same juniors back each year, which is nice to see. It’s not an easy sport, and the challenge for us as instructors is everyone is capable of something, and we just need to find what that something is.”

Space for the lessons are limited, and pre-registration is required, in order to allocate enough courts and instructors for each session. While there is currently plenty of room in the adult slots, the junior sessions are filling up.

Registration for a year costs $15 for kids under 12, and $25 for ages 13 to 18. Adult registration is $110. Registering for the club can be done online on the club website at https://www.pentictontennisclub.com/

