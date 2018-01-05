Penticton’s Naude looks to land on podium in Calgary

Andi Naude, an alumni of the Apex Freestyle Club, will be competing in Calgary this weekend at the World Cup event.. Freestyle Canada photo

It will be in front of a partisan crowd in Calgary that moguls skier Andi Naude from Penticton will kick off the year 2018.

Two weeks after the World Cup in Thaiwoo, where Mikaël Kingsbury was twice crowned with gold and teammate Naude earned two bronze medals, the Canadian moguls teams will strive to sustain the momentum that has put Canada’s male and female athletes on podiums at every event since the season started.

After a break of just one week – shorter than usual, with the Olympics looming – the athletes are back training in Calgary ahead of the World Cup contest on Saturday, Jan. 6. A slightly different schedule awaits the women, who will ski in the qualifying round on Friday due to the high number of athletes taking part in this World Cup. The men will follow the usual routine – a qualifier on Saturday morning followed by finals in the afternoon.

The Canadian athletes usually do very well in Calgary. Last year Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Chloé Dufour-Lapointe and Mikaël Kingsbury all stepped up on the podium. Kingsbury, whose consecutive wins on Alberta soil ended at six last year with a second-place finish, will almost surely vie to recapture his title.

