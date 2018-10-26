Penticton’s Maggie Mustangs prevail over Summerland in senior boys volleyball

Down but not out, the Princess Margaret Mustangs rallied from a two-game deficit to win the best-of-five match over the visiting Summerland Rockets in senior boys’ volleyball.

The Rockets came out strong in the first two games Wednesday coming away with 25-21 and 26-24 before the Mustangs got back on track in secondary school volleyball action.

“They (Rockets) came out playing very well and we were a little flat and tentative,” said Maggie coach Rich Corrie, whose team won all three meetings with the Rockets this season. “The first two games were close, but they definitely outplayed us as we made a lot of errors.

“We have been working a lot on playing more competitively and aggressively on defence, reading the other team and responding accordingly, and that began to pay off as the match progressed.”

In the third game, the Mustangs began the rally with a 25-17 victory, following that up with a 25-18 win and took the series-deciding game 15-8.

The coach credited Rowan Brown with “an increased defensive intensity” making a number of key digs against the Rockets’ best hitters.

“We made a few switches mid-match with Nolan Tredrea and Jordan Gilfillen coming in giving us a positive jolt of energy,” said Corrie. “Nate McLennan made some huge hits in the middle with some great sets from our captain Seth Kennedy.

“Isaac Halverson added calm consistency with some key hits during important times in the match.”

The Mustangs, who have been ranked as high as sixth in the province this year, are now 10th and second in the Okanagan Valley to the number one B.C. team, George Elliott.

Maggie will now host the South Zone final on Nov. 7 against the winner of the match between Summerland and South Okanagan Secondary School of Oliver on Nov. 5.