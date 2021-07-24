Penticton’s Lake City boys take the silver at Langley Hoopfest

The U17 boys swept all four games in the silver division

Penticton’s Lake City U17 boy’s basketball took the top spot in their division with a four-game sweep in Langley.

The boys continued their summer schedule with victory in the silver division at the Lower Mainland Hoopfest in Langley on July 14 and 15.

Lake City defeated ABA Venom U17 65-60 and 3D Black U17 63-56 to finish on top of its group.

The next morning, Lake City cruised to a 65-29 win over the BC Bounce Select U17 which set them up for the championship game.

In the final game, Lake City nipped L2G U17, the Pool B winner, 58-55.

“The boys played solid defensive games with fast transition offense,” said U17 coach Kevin Lodemeier. “They worked incredibly hard throughout the weekend and were rewarded with four great wins.”

The U17 team returns to action July 24 and 25 at the University of B.C. Okanagan (UBCO) campus.

On the other side of the weekend, the Lake City U16 team found themselves on the bottom for their four games, losing 53-41 to Average Joe’s U16, and 68-43 to BC Hoops U15 on opening day.

On Sunday, the U16s fell to 3D Elite U16 65-37 before ending the weekend with a heartbreaking 44-42 loss to Excel Blue U16.

According to U16 coach Richard Lyte, the scores were not indicative of the play on the court.

“We were in each game for long stretches but a few lapses in each game led to runs by other teams that were hard to overcome,” said Lyte. “We missed a lot of easy shots.”

The final team to make the trip down to the Hoopfest, the Lake City U14 team came away with one win in four games.

The U14 team lost its opener 49-41 to the Average Joes U15 team and their evening game ended in a 75-57 loss to G2 Basketball U14.

After dropping its Sunday morning game 69-49 to BC Energy U14, the Lake City U14 bounced back with a 57-56 win over the Athelite U13 squad with Summerland’s Dezi Ducheck hitting the game-winning shot.

“The boys saw two different zone presses and two different zone half-court defenses, which are not typical at this age group, over the weekend,” said U14 coach Russ Reid. “Without any practice time against zone defenses, the boys were able to adapt pretty well during games.”

Lake City Basketball is hosting youth camps Aug. 16-19 and Aug. 23-26 for girls and boys grades 2-12. For more information and registration details, please visit https://lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/2021-summer-camps.html.

