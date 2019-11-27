Penticton’s KISU Swim Club takes second at Kelowna swim meet

The team raced in the 2019 KAJ Fall Classic on Nov. 23 and 24

The KISU Swim Club recently competed in the 2019 KAJ Fall Classic Swim Meet in Kelowna, where the team took second overall and many swimmers were able to improve their existing race times. (file photo)

The Penticton KISU Swim Club took second place at the 2019 KAJ Fall Classic Swim Meet in Kelowna on Nov. 23 and 24.

According to a release from the club, the swim meet had seven teams competing and KISU’s swimmers made great improvements on their race times across the board.

“We put in a tough week of training prior to this meet it was great to see the results” said coach Tina Hoeben in the release. “There were some courageous swims. Swimmers pushed themselves out of their comfort zone. I was very impressed by the performances of the KISU swimmers overall.”

In the women 11 & under age group, Amy Hawkins improved her times in four out of six races. Also in that group, Julia Stirling saw a time improvement of 35.63 seconds in her 400 m freestyle and Hannah Rutten took first place in the 200 m backstroke, improving her time by 9.24 seconds.

In the male 11 & under age group, Fraser Glynes improved by 7.91 seconds in the 100 m medley and Daniel Callahan shortened his race time in the 400 m freestyle by 10.29 seconds. Also in the same group, Hercules Gilman raced in the 200 m freestyle and took 10.05 seconds off his previous race time.

Talan Dekleva shaved an impressive 32.12 seconds off her 400 m freestyle time in the women 12-13 age group. Paige Dooling took first place in the same group for her 200 m medley race.

Ryan Peters improved in all nine of his race times in the men 12-13 age group, and Thomas Caruso took 16.62 seconds off of his 400 m freestyle race time.

Ashley McMillan cleaned up in the women 14-15 age group, placing first in all six of her events.

In the men 14-15 age group, David Schnieder was able to improve in all but one of his five races, while Sean Peters shaved 20.69 seconds off of 400 m freestyle.

Acacia Benn took first place for her finishes in the 400 m freestyle and 200 m backstroke in the women 16 & over age group, and Lindsay Spear improved her 200 m backstroke by 6.23 seconds.

Justin Fotherby also had a great day for racing, taking first place in all six of his events in the men 16 & over age group. Evan Peters also took first place in the age group for the 200 m backstroke and improved his time in the 100 m medley.

KISU also entered a team in the mixed 200 m freestyle relay, which took second place to the Kelowna Aqua Jets. The team was comprised of Peters, Benn, Alice Wang and Fotherby.

In preparation of the event, KISU also hosted a mini meet at the Penticton Pool on Nov. 23 for the mini squad and junior swimmers, and according to the release, fun was had by all.

