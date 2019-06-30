Penticton’s Cam Davie wins amateur championship in Vernon

Penticton’s Cam Davie won the 2019 Zone 2 Men’s Championship, taking home a golf bag after a five under par 139 over Father’s Day weekend. (Submitted)

Penticton golfer Cam Davie is making waves on the amateur circuit in the province.

Davie won the B.C. Golf Zone 2 Men’s Amateur Championship at the Vernon Golf and Country Club on June 16.

He shot 71 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday for a five under par 139 total, winning by two strokes.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees trade captain Rizzo days after NHL draft

The 18-year-old, who is a Penticton Golf and Country Club member and UBC student in Vancouver, will lead the Zone 2 men’s team at the B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship in July.

The championship takes place at the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton from July 8 to 12.