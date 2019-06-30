Penticton’s Cam Davie wins amateur championship in Vernon

Penticton golfer Cam Davie is making waves on the amateur circuit in the province.
Davie won the B.C. Golf Zone 2 Men’s Amateur Championship at the Vernon Golf and Country Club on June 16.
He shot 71 on Saturday and 68 on Sunday for a five under par 139 total, winning by two strokes.
The 18-year-old, who is a Penticton Golf and Country Club member and UBC student in Vancouver, will lead the Zone 2 men’s team at the B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship in July.
The championship takes place at the Big Sky Golf Club in Pemberton from July 8 to 12.