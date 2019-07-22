Penticton’s athlete of the Week: Alanna Main

Alanna Main is the Athlete of the Week.

Alanna Main, 12, got an early start to her favourite sport of soccer, taking to the pitch for the first time when she was just three years old.

She prefers playing defence, particularly the wingback position.

“I don’t like taking the ball up field but I do like stopping the ball and making sure no goals are scored,” she said.

Her favourite part of the game is being a member of the team and having fun with her teammates. She also likes to play hockey and basketball.

