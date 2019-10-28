Penticton wins third junior hockey start

The Penticton Vees are back to their winning ways collecting a third straight BCHL victory.

Power play goals helped the Penticton Vees get back on the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) winning ways wagon on the weekend.

Half of the team’s eight-goal total from Saturday and Sunday came with the man advantage, including three in Sunday’s 4-1 away victory over the Merritt Centennials.

The other win came at the expense of the Chilliwack Chiefs, a 4-3 overtime win the night before with new addition, netminder Carl Stankowski, picking up the win in his first game in a Vees jersey.

In the victory over the Centennials, Yaniv Perets stood on his head in the club’s third straight win, stopping all but one of the 38 shots he faced between the pipes.

Also, for the third time in as many starts, Penticton lit up the score clock first, this time courtesy of newcomer Tyler Ho with his first marker as a Vee.

Jay O’Brien sped into the offensive zone with a drop pass for Colton Kalezic, who left the puck for Ho in the slot and he snapped a shot past the blocker side of Centennials netminder Tanner Marshall at the 9:39 mark of the first.

Liam Malmquist upped the count to 2-0 on the power play with his fourth of the season and midway through the middle frame it was Evan McIntyre scoring his second goal in as many nights, this one too on the power play to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

Danny Weight registered his ninth of the season on the man advantage in the second to round out the Penticton scoring.

The only goal to get past Perets in his eighth win of the season came at the 3:19 mark of the final frame.

Penticton outshot the Centennials by a 42-38 margin and were good on all four power play opportunities while Merritt went three for five with the man advantage.

Steve Holtz was the hero Saturday in Chilliwack scoring the winner in the first overtime period against the Chiefs from Lukas Sillinger at 1:40.

Other Penticton goals came from Sillinger, McIntyre and Colton Kalezic.

The Vees (14-3-1-0) remain on the road for another two-game set starting Friday night against the Surrey Eagles (6-11-0-1) in the Lower Mainland. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. at the South Surrey Arena with the game being broadcasted on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with the Voice of the Vees, Trevor Miller.

The following day they will be in Victoria before returning home for another Wicked Wednesday, Nov. 6 against the visitors from Trail starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mark Brett | Reporter

