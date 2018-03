Thomas Caruso is the athlete of the week for March 26

Thomas Caruso is 12 years

old and swims in the KISU

Age Group program.

He recently competed at the

Tier I Provincial meet held in

Penticton, March 9-11. Within 12 year old boys, in B.C., Thomas ranks in the top 20 in a number of swim events. He is also a committed hockey player and does a great job of balancing both sports.