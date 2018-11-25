Penticton Vees win fifth straight game

David Silye of the Penticton Vees heads down ice. The Surrey Eagles were in Penticton Wednesday for a B.C. Hockey League game.

The Penticton Vees (18-7-1-2) jumped to a five game winning streak defeating a much feistier Surrey Eagles (7-23-0-1) squad than they met on home ice last week.

A 4-1 Vees win featured a plethora of penalties and nearly a line brawl at the South Surrey Arena.

Related: Vees ready to hit the road for important games

David Silye threw the first huge hit of the night, launching Mack Gray over the boards in-between the two benches as Gray was skating through the neutral zone.

Silye then made his mark on the scoreboard during the power play. After Massimo Rizzo’s shot was blocked in the slot, Silye found the loose puck in the same spot and fired it past the blocker of Hayden Missler to open the scoring with 5:47 remaining in the period.

Related: Vees skate past Surrey Eagles on home ice

The Vees carried a 1-0 lead into the second, but it didn’t last long. A shot blocked by an Eagles defenceman led them on a two man break. Liam Ryan fed the puck to Brandon Santa Juana who tapped it past Derek Krall to tie the game just 1:33 into the second.

The physicality reached a boiling point with seven minutes to go in the second. Vees forward Drew Elser hit Cody Schiavon into the boards in the Eagles zone, which drew a penalty. Before either team could touch the puck, both Schiavon and his defence partner Matthew Barnes jumped Elser and began throwing punches.

All five players on either team found a dance partner with players grappling and falling to the ice. After a very lengthy delay to sort out the penalties, Elser was given a two-minute checking from behind call and a game misconduct, while Barnes was also tossed from the game for fighting. Jack Lagerstrom andCarson Kosobud for the Vees and Ryan father Eagles were all given roughing penalties.

All told, the game resumed four-on-four for two minutes before a three-minute Vees power play. At the tail end of that man advantage, the Vees regained their lead. Skating in with a four-on-one rush, Cassidy Bowes sent the puck across to the right side for Andre Ghantous, which was then put on the stick of Ryan Sandelin who fired home his 18th of the season with 2:26 to go in the second.

Surrey began the third on the power play, but two minutes after killing it off the Vees extended their lead. James Miller’s shot from the blue line missed the net, but Bowes threw it in front for Silye who ripped it past Missler for his second of the game.

Jack Barnes put the scoring out of reach coming in on a two-on-none rush with Cole Shepard, feeding the puck to Shepard before knocking the rebound through the five hole of Missler to make it 4-1.

Schiavon then threw a predatory hit on Eric Linell, forcing his head into the glass in the Surrey end resulting in a five-minute major blow to the head penalty. Linell left the game briefly before returning.

Silye had a chance to compete the hat trick as he was given a penalty shot with 1:28 to go, but he was stopped by the pads of Missler.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Vees as they hold on to top spot in the division despite the Merritt Centennials win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The Vees continue their four-game road swing Wednesday night in Wenatchee, the first meeting of the season with the Wild.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.