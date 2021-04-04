Penticton Vees win back-to-back for season openers

Saturday night's game saw the Vees score four goals in the third period

Penticton Vees celebrate a goal in their second win to start their season on Saturday night at the SOEC. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

The Penticton Vees start their shortened B.C. Hockey League season in the win column taking back-to-back victories over the expansion Cranbrook Bucks, including a 6-3 decision Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees scored four goals in the third period, two from Tristan Amonte.

The Vees and the Bucks traded goals until the third period when Vees came on strong.

Shots on goal were 39-25 for Penticton.

Tyson Dyck got the Bucks within a pair of goals at the 16:49 mark of the third period before Amonte iced the game with an empty-net tally with 36 seconds remaining in the period .

On Friday night, Penticton beat the Bucks 4-1.

The Vees (2-0-0-0) will have a few days off before their busiest stretch of the season, beginning on Thursday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters (0-1-0-0). Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. with the game broadcast live on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on HockeyTV.com and Shaw Spotlight beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 p.m. with the Voice of the Vees, Trevor Miller.

