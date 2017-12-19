Penticton Vees welcome new defenceman

1998-born defenceman, Michael Campoli, will join the Penticton Vees will join the team in the new year.

The Penticton Vees announced they have signed a new player.

The 1998-born defenceman, Michael Campoli, spent the last year and a half at Boston College. He appeared in 12 games for the Eagles while registering one assist.

“Michael Campoli is a great skating defenceman that is known for his defensive game,” said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. “We’ve seen how players such as Scott Conway and Nick Jones in the past that have come back from the NCAA and had a positive impact on our program. We feel Michael will add the same to our defence core.”

Vees defenceman Ryan O’Connell is injured with a broken arm that he received while playing with Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge.

Related: Vees lost top scorer

Campoli, a dual citizen but originally from Montreal, went to Boston College from the United States National Under-18 program, playing 55 games during the 2015-16 season recording one assist. He has also represented the U.S. on the international stage, winning a silver medal at the Under-17 Hockey Championships in the 2014-15 season. Prior to his freshman year at Boston College, Campoli was invited to Buffalo Sabres prospects camp.

The 6’3” defender will come to Penticton in the new year and will join the team in 2018.