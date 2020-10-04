Penticton Vees trim roster with pair of trades

The Penticton Vees announced Thursday (Oct. 1) the team has traded defenceman Tanner Komzak (’02) to the Cowichan Valley Capitals in exchange for future considerations.

Komzak, 17, spent his 2019/20 campaign with the Langley Rivermen before committing to the Vees for the 2020/21 season in the summer. The defender produced a goal and three assists for four points in his rookie season of junior hockey.

“The Vees would like to thank Tanner for his contributions to the organization and city of Penticton,” says a release from the team.

The roster moves continued Friday (Oct. 2) for the Vees, as the club announced they have traded forward Drew Elser (’00) to the Trail Smoke Eaters in exchange for future considerations.

After suiting up for 14 games in the 2018/19 season, Elser, 20, rejoined the Vees in January last season after fighting through injuries. The Hopewell Junction, New York native finished up the 2019/20 regular season with a pair of goals in 12 games played before adding an assist in five playoff games.

A commit of the University of Connecticut, Elser played with the Central Illinois Flying Aces before coming to Penticton at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

“The Vees would like to thank Drew for his contributions to the organization and city of Penticton over the past three seasons and wish him the best of luck in Trail,” reads a release from the organization.

