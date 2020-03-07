Penticton Vees to face rival Vernon Vipers in second round of BCHL playoffs

The Vees will take on their long-time rival Vernon in a best-of-seven series beginning March 13

The Vees will face the Vernon Vipers in the second round of the BCHL playoffs. (Cherie Morgan photo)

The Penticton Vees’ second round match-up in the 2020 BCHL playoffs has been determined and it should be one to remember.

The Vees will face off against the long-time rival Vernon Vipers in the best-of-seven Interior Division Semi Final series.

The series begins on Friday, March 13 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

After knocking out West Kelowna in five games in the opening round of the playoffs, the Vees will once again be heavily favoured this series. The Vipers finished the regular season with a respectable 30-24-2-2 record compared to the Vees 44-12-1-1 record.

Penticton finished the regular season with a 5-1-0-1 record against Vernon.

The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, which ended a stretch of four straight years of postseason meetings between the two sides.

Games 1 and 2 will take place at the SOEC before the series shifts to Kal Tire Place in Vernon for Games 3 and 4.

The full second round schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, March 13 @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, March 14 @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 p.m.)

Game 3: Monday, March 16 @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 p.m.)

Game 4: Wednesday, March 18 @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 p.m.)

*Game 5: Friday, March 20 @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 p.m.)

*Game 6: Saturday, March 21 @ Kal Tire Place (7:00 p.m.)

*Game 7: Monday, March 23 @ South Okanagan Events Centre (7:00 p.m.)

Tickets are on sale for the second round and available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

