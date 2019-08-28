Penticton Vees take on the national champions this weekend

The Vees will play back to back games against the Brooks Bandits on Aug. 30 and 31

David Silye goes in for a scoring attempt in the Vees 3-1 pre-season win against the Merritt Centennials at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Aug. 23. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

By Brennan Phillips

Black Press Media

The Penticton Vees are looking for a challenge before they start their season.

And they may get one with back-to-back exhibition games against the defending national champion Brooks Bandits.

The Vees are coming off a winning weekend, beating the Merritt Centennials 3-1 on their home ice Aug. 23, and then taking the battle to Merritt Aug. 24, where they were again victorious with the final score at 5-2.

The Vees will take on the West Kelowna Warriors tonight (Aug. 28) before hosting the Bandits for back-to-back games Aug. 30 and 31.

The Bandits retained 22 of 28 members of their championship roster from last year. But that doesn’t seem to phase the Vees, who are ready, and looking forward to, facing them.

“Obviously it’s exciting having the national champions from last year coming into the building, and getting the opportunity to play them, whether it’s just pre-season or a regular season game,” said Jackson Neidermeyer, a returning Vee this year. “Whenever you get to play the national champions, it’s always exciting and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Vees have a mix of new and old players this season, and with their two pre-season wins behind them, they are eager to keep their streak going into the full season.

“We’re pretty excited. We’re up to the task,” said Vees captain David Silye.

“I mean it’s a new team, new year. We’re not gonna look at them as the national champions. We’re gonna look at them as the Brooks Bandits coming in, just as another opponent into our building.”

The Vees’ game against the Warriors, will start at 6:30 p.m. The Vees games against the Bandits will start at 7 p.m., Aug. 30, and 6 p.m., Aug. 31.

