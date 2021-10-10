Penticton Vees take back-to-back wins to start season

The Penticton Vees used an overtime goal from Captain Fin Williams to come-from-behind in a 3-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Penticton Vees used an overtime goal from captain Fin Williams to come-from-behind in a 3-2 victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees won back-to-back games to start the season on home ice.

Saturday’s game was one of inches that did not go the Vees way in the opening period as Penticton found ways to generate offence but hit three posts in the 1st period including a pair hit by Casey McDonald.

The Vees outshot the Wild by an 11-5 margin heading into the 2nd period where the Wild started to apply a bit of pressure with a pair of power play opportunities and were able to get ahead by a 1-0 score at the 10:53 mark.

The lead lasted just 12 seconds as Josh Nadeau tallied his first BC Hockey League goal to get the Vees into a 1-1 tie. Wild earned their second lead of the game courtesy of Cade Littler to push Wenatchee ahead by a 2-1 score.

The Vees picked up the pressure as the period went along and were able to even the score at the 13:21 mark of the final regulation period with Nadeau making an impact once again.

Both teams had chances to end the game in the extra frame but it would be the captain Williams who gave the Vees their 2nd win of the season.

Luc Wilson knocked a puck down in the neutral zone which allowed Williams to take the puck for a breakaway from the blue line, going from his backhand to his forehand and slipped the puck past the glove side of Levy for his 2nd goal of the season and the game winning marker three minutes into the overtime frame as the Vees earned a 3-2 victory.

Colin Purcell turned aside 19 of the 21 shots to earn his 1st career BCHL victory while Hank Levy stopped 30 of the 33 shots thrown his way in his 1st loss of the season.

Vees won easily against rival Vipers on opening night Friday in a 4-2 win.

Vees host the Trail Smoke Eaters (1-1-0-0) on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

