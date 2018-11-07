Penticton Vees stop Vipers 3-2 in overtime

Josh Latta of the Vernon Vipers tries to get the puck past Jack LaFontaine of the Penticton Vees in a Wednesday night BCHL match up at Kal Tire Place.

Overtime has parlayed into misery for the Vernon Vipers this B.C. Hockey League season.

The Penticton Vees took a turn at swiping an extra point from the Vipers in a thrilling 3-2 victory before 1,618 fans Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place.

Eric Linell wired a slapper from the left point top shelf past Vernon goalie Aidan Porter, on a power play, 32 seconds into overtime. Defenceman James Miller fed Linell as the Vees moved the puck around nicely playing four-on-three. Miller drilled a shot at Porter’s crest 17 seconds into the same man advantage.

The Vipers have lost a league-high five overtime games and a pair of shootouts.

Penticton went on the power play with 1:49 left in regulation when Viper d-man Mitch Andres was assessed a boarding major and a game ejection after a push on Brendan Harrogate in the right corner of the Vernon zone.

The Vees (11-6-1-2), who moved into a tie for fourth spot with the idle Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the tight Interior Division, forced OT when Ryan Sandelin buried a pass from Linell on a bang-bang play in front of Porter, 37 seconds into Josh Latta’s roughing minor. Latta got caught up with Jack Barnes on the sidewall near the Viper bench and Vernon fans did not like the call.

It was the usual track meet between the two fast and skilled rivals with Miller breaking a scoreless tilt at 2:47 of the second period with a slapper from the left point. Massimo Rizzo and Linell drew assist on the power play (D Brandon Fuller was off for delay of game).

The Vipers struck back 40 seconds later when Ben Sanderson one-timed a beauty cross-ice pass by Jack Judson from the left hash mark. Coleton Bilodeau earned the secondary assist. Bilodeau took a hit from Sandelin with five minutes left in the second period and never returned. Sandelin was given an interference penalty.

The Vipers may have lost captain Jagger Williamson with a broken arm after he blocked a Miller howitzer on a second-period penalty kill. Williamson blocked a second Miller offering with his leg before seeking attention at the Viper bench. Williamson, a centre who returned for a few shifts on the wing, was headed to hospital to have his arm X-rayed after the game.

Vernon went in front early in the final period when Sebastian Streu deflected a point shot by Judson with 10 seconds left in Mason Snell’s tripping minor.

Best move of the night came on a penalty kill midway through the third when Latta used a dazzling head fake on Miller and cruised in for a quality chance on Vees goalie Jack Fontaine.

Vernon dipped to 8-6-5-2 for fifth place in the Interior.