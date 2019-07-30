Penticton Vees squad add experienced forward to roster

The Penticton Vees made a deal with the Cowichan Valley Camps to get Lach Hadley for upcoming season

Lach Hadley in action for the Cowichan Valley Capitals last season. The Victoria native is coming to Penticton to play for the Vees in 2019/2020. (Submitted photo)

The Penticton Vees have made a deal with the Cowichan Valley Capitals to acquire 2000-born Lach Hadley for future considerations.

The The 5’10”, 175-pound left handed forward has split his 99-game BCHL career between the Caps, who ousted the Vees in the first round of playoffs last season and the Victoria Grizzlies.

During that time he scored six goals and 10 assists and racked up 69 minutes in penalties.

The Victoria native has played all of his hockey on Vancouver Island, suiting up for the South Island Royals of the BC Major Midget League during the 2015/16 season where he posted 17 goals and 31 points in 40 games before joining the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) and Shawnigan Lake ahead of playing for the Grizzlies full time in 2018.

Training camp for the Vees begins Aug. 19 with most of the players expected to be in town the first two weeks of the month.

The first preseason match will be Aug. 21 when the club travels to West Kelowna for a game against the Warriors and will return two days later to the South Okanagan Events Centre for the preseason home opener against the Merritt Centennials.

The Vees will travel to Merritt Aug. 24 and will wrap up the pre season with home games against the Warriors Aug. 28 and back to back games against the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League Aug. 30 and 31.

The club will open the 56, regular season schedule Sept. 7 and 8 in Trail against the Smoke Eaters with the first home game Sept. 27 against the Warriors.

In between they will play away contests in Merritt, Prince George, Nanaimo and Cowichan Valley.

Mark Brett | Reporter

