Penticton Vees sign forward Devlin O’Brien

O'Brien tallied 135 points in 111 games at St. Andrew's in the Canadian Athletic High School League

Devlin O’Brien finished 4th in team scoring at St. Andrew’s College during the 2019-20 campaign, registering 42 goals and 27 assists for 69 points in 56 games. He will join the Penticton Vees for the 2020-21 season. (Dan Hickling - Hickling Images)

The Penticton Vees have made their second roster addition for next season in as many days.

The club today announced that forward Devlin O’Brien has committed to the team for the 2020-21 season.

O’Brien, 17, has played each of the last two seasons with the renowned St. Andrew’s College program in eastern Canada.

The 5’10”, 174-pound forward found the back of the net with regularity at St. Andrew’s, totaling 72 goals and 63 assists for 135 points in 111 games in the Canadian Athletic High School League (CAHS).

O’Brien finished 4th in team scoring during the 2019-20 campaign, registering 42 goals and 27 assists for 69 points in 56 games.

The Toronto, ON. native took a leadership role with his team this season, wearing an ‘A’ on his sweater as one of the team’s assistant captains.

“I’m extremely excited to play for the Penticton Vees next season,” said O’Brien.

“After visiting Penticton and meeting with the coaching staff, I knew that this was the perfect fit for me. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Vees and helping the team compete for a National Championship next year.”

O’Brien is set to attend Merrimack College in the fall of 2021.

