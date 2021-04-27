Penticton Vees shut out Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees forward Luc Wilson (22) scored twice in a 5-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters Monday at the South Okanagan Event Centre in Penticton. Photo: Geoff Fontes

The Penticton Vees improved their record to 12-1-0-1 with a convincing 5-0 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Monday.

Playing their third game in four nights, the Smoke Eaters fell to 6-7-0-0 following an overtime win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Sunday.

Grayson Arnott scored the game winner with just under five minutes to play in the first period. The Vees defenceman jumped up into the play on a 2-on-1, took a pass from Liam Malmquist and snapped the puck over the glove of Trail goalie Logan Terness for the 1-0 lead.

The Vees outshot the Smoke Eaters 13-9 in the first period but Penticton goalie Kaedon Lane was solid in the Vees net.

The Vees added two in the second period with Philippe Chapleau finishing a 2-on-1 with Tom Richter at 7:16, and Luc Wilson taking a pass from Malmquist at the right post and lifting it under the blocker of Terness for a 3-0 lead.

Vees outshot Trail 14-8 in the period and kep the momentum going in the third with Wilson scoring his 12th of the campaign and 20th point on a pretty set up from Ryan Upson, and Malmquist earning his third point (1G, 2A) of the game with just under eight minutes remaining for the 5-0 final.

The Vees outshot Trail 44-20 with Lane earning his fourth shut out of the year. Trail went 0-for-4 on the power play, and Penticton scored once on four opportunities.

Trail is back on the ice on Wednesday night versus the Bucks with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

