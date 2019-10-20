Penticton Vees selected to host 2020-21 Centennial Cup

The Penticton Vees will host the Centennial Cup for the first time in the BCHL team’s history.

Hockey Canada and the the 2021 Host Committee awarded the Centennial Cup to Penticton after consideration from a number of Canadian cities across western Canada, including the Trail Smoke Eaters, Nanaimo Clippers. Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Estevan Bruins, and made the announcement on Friday night.

Trail was informed in early July that their bid did not make the presentation stage of the National Jr. A Championship (NJAC).

The NJAC reverted to its original name, Centennial Cup, after posing as the Royal Bank Cup from 1996 to 2018. The last Centennial Cup was awarded to the Calgary Canucks in 1995.

The Vees won the RBC Cup in 1986 in Cole Harbour and again in 2012 led by Trail native Travis St. Denis in Humboldt. The team has also been to three other finals in 1985, 2015 and 2017.

“With our organization about to celebrate its 60th anniversary of Junior A hockey, we are very appreciative to have been awarded the 2021 Centennial Cup,” said Vees Head Coach, General Manager and President Fred Harbinson.

“It is our mandate to raise the standard of this tremendous event both on and off the ice. The next 20 months will be extremely memorable for all Vees fans young and old.”

The Centennial Cup will make use of the entire South Okanagan Events Centre complex, which has been the Vees’ home since 2008.

“It’s an honour to have Penticton announced as the host community for this great Canadian Junior A national hockey championship,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

“The tradition of hockey in Penticton needs no introduction. Our local team and facilities are some of the best you’ll find anywhere, as is our love for the game and status as World Champions.”

First access to 2021 Centennial Cup tickets will go to Vees season ticket holders and club seat members. Information and details on tickets will be released at a later date.