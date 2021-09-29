Penticton Vees season opener a Knight to remember

A video will be played at ice level in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Knights

The Penticton Vees are making their season home opener a Knight to remember with a throwback to the 1985-85 Penticton Knights.

On opening night, Oct. 8, the Vees will be honouring their past and the 35th anniversary of the Knights winning the 1986 Centennial Cup as they take on the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

To win the cup, the Knights beat the Cole Harbour Colts in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia with a 7-4 final score.

The Vees will be donning replica Knights jerseys for their game on Oct. 8, and will be hosting a number of members of the original team, including head coach Rick Kozuback.

A video will be played at ice level in celebration of the 35th anniversary as well as a ceremonial puck drop that will take place at centre ice before the game.

To go along with the festivities, which ties into the 60th anniversary of the British Columbia Hockey League, Knights shirts will be on sale in the Vees team store, The Blue Zone, in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the opening game of the season are available now through the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.

The Vees continue their exhibition season in the lead-up to their home opener with a matchup against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Sept. 29 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are just $10 for adults and seniors while children 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Brothers Construction.

Double vaccination is required for entry into the building and masks must be worn at all times while seated and standing.

