Penticton Vees schedule to change over border

The Vees had several of their games shifted due to ongoing travel issues over the border. (Photo: Cherie Morgan Photography).

With the land border with the U.S. still closed to Canadians, the Penticton Vees are shaking up their schedule.

The BC Hockey League announced several games would be changing due to the current border policy.

The Vees had originally been set to play in Wenatchee on Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Jan. 5.

The Oct. 9 game will instead be played at home in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre for back-to-back home games on the opening weekend. The Dec. 10 and Jan. 5 games have been pushed back to Jan. 27 and 29 instead.

As a result of the changes, the games against the Vernon Vipers that weekend will now be shifted to Feb. 9 at the SOEC and Feb. 27 at Vernon’s Kal-Tire Place.

Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Surrey were originally scheduled to play one-off away games in Wenatchee and will now make up those games amongst each other.

Those four home games will not be made up for the Wild, which means they will play 50 games this year instead of 54.

Due to the unbalanced schedule caused by these changes, the BCHL regular season standings will be determined by point percentage rather than total points.

