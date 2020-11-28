Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net on Nov. 7. The BCHL press release did not name the player who tested positive.(Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Vees quarantining after player tests positive for COVID-19

The team, staff and billets are isolating while they are tested

  • Nov. 28, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

One member of the Penticton Vees has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the B.C. Hockey League.

The entire team is self-isolating following the positive test result.

In addition, all other billets for the Vees players, team personnel and staff that have been in contact with the player are being tested and isolating.

The release did not name the player who tested positive.

Depending on the results of the additional tests, the provincial health authority may put in place additional measures.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trail Daily Times

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Rispin skates through pandemic at helm of minor hockey
Next story
South Surrey runners earn top-10 finishes at virtual ‘Pandemic Challenge’ race

Just Posted

Most Read