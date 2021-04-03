Penticton Vees open special season with 4-1 victory

The Vees wrap up the weekend with a game against the Cranbrook Bucks at 6 p.m.

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup���s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Penticton Vees kicked off their season with a 4-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Vees get back on the ice tonight at 6 p.m. to wrap up the opening weekend with a game against the Cranbrook Bucks.

Goalkeeper Kaeden Lane deflected 27 of the 28 shots that came his way, while the Vees directed 37 shots against the Smoke Eaters’ Logan Terness.

Jacob Quillan opened the scoring for the Vees and for his first in the B.C. Hockey League with a shorthanded goal eight minutes into the game.

The second period saw a pair of back-to-back goals for the Vees and more BCHL firsts in just 20 seconds.

Switzerland’s Stefano Bottini opened up the period with a goal 17 seconds in, and then defender Frank Djurasevic followed up with his own goal.

The penalty trouble continued for the Vees in the second period, with Ethan Martini ejected after a high hit.

The second period ended with a goal from the Smoke Eaters with 37 seconds left.

In the third, it was returning Vees player Tyler Ho’s goal that rounded out the scoring for the evening, finding the puck in a scramble at the net just after the three minute mark.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees kick off season Friday night with games on Shaw cable

The Vees and Bucks game starts at 6 p.m., with the game broadcast over the radio on EZ ROCK AM 800, and over the Shaw Community Spotlight on channel 10.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.