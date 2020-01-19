Penticton Vees on four-game streak after 2-1 win against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Vees head to West Kelowna Tuesday, before coming home Friday to battle the Merritt Centennials.

Vees captain David Silye scoops up the puck to take out of the Penticton zone in Saturday’s 2-1 win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Penticton Vees secured themselves a four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday.

Following on the heels of Friday’s 9-1 win over the Merritt Centennials, the Vees maintained their 10-point lead over the Trail Smoke Eaters as the top team in the Interior.

Goalkeeper Yaniv Perets made 29 saves on the night for his 20th win of the season.

Penticton took the opening goal of the game with a shorthanded goal 6:17 into the first period. Steve Holtz intercepted a Silverback pass and made a breakaway run before finding the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season.

A cross-checking penalty to the Vees gave the Silverbacks another opportunity to put pressure on the Vees, this time capitalizing on it and scoring with 2:08 left in the first.

Just two seconds shy of five minutes into the second, Tristan Amonte retook the lead for the Vees. Assisted by Tyler Ho and Connor Hutchison, Amonte picked up his 15th goal of the season.

Despite another seven shots on goal in the third period for the Vees, they couldn’t find another way past the Silverback goalie, ending with 2-1 as the final score.

The Vees are on the road for their next game, taking on the West Kelowna Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. They return to home ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday where they meet up once again with the Merritt Centennials for the last game of the month. The puck drops for that game at 7 p.m.

