David Silye goes in for a scoring attempt in the Vees 3-1 pre-season win against the Merritt Centennials at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Aug. 23. The Vees have had an impressive start to their season so far, but Coach Fred Harbinson said they are keeping on an even keel with the bitter ending to last season still fresh on their minds. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Vees off to a strong start this season

Coach Fred Harbinson said the team is keeping on an even keel despite their success

  • Sep. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Although they’re off to a phenomenal start to the season, Penticton Vees coach Fred Harbinson said his team is keeping an even keel heading into this weekend’s games.

The Vees dominated the Trail Smoke Eaters in back-to-back away games on Sept. 6 and 7 at the Trail Memorial Arena. The first night, goalie Yaniv Perets turned aside an impressive 23 out of 24 shots on net, while the offense worked hard to establish a 3-0 lead for a majority of the game. At the buzzer, Vees came out on top 4-1 and carried this momentum into the game the next night, which finished at 7-1 thanks to talented goalminding by Derek Krall and the dedicated offense.

This weekend, Penticton will be travelling first to the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena where they’ll take on the Meritt Centennials at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13. Then it’s off to Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George on Sept. 14 to challenge the Spruce Kings, with puck drop at 7 p.m.

Harbinson said it can be easy to get swept up in the excitement of how well the team is doing, but for the returning players the bitter end to last season is still fresh on their minds. The Vees 2018-19 playoff run was cut short in the first round by the Cowichan Valley Capitals, who bested the guys four out of the seven games.

READ MORE: Big offensive night helps Vees to back-to-back wins in Trail

“It’s pretty easy to keep it on an even keel right now because of the fact that we have eight or nine guys back right now from last year when we had a difficult finish to our season. Even though it’s something in the past, it’s still a little fresh,” said Harbinson. “We’re an older team too, which allowes a little bit more maturity in our approach and so I think the guys understand, no matter how good you are in September, it’s where you’re at in April and May that counts. So in one breath, we’re happy with the way we’re starting and the way we’re acting in our day to day approach, and then the other side of it is we know there’s a heck of a lot of work that has to continue for the next few months.”

Sidelining injuries have also plagued the team for the past two seasons, with Harbinson noting that they lost three significant players for the rest of the season before Christmas in both years. He said the players and coaches know that injuries are a part of the game, but with a little luck, they won’t be as prominent this year.

“You need a little bit of everything, and one of the elements to be honest is a little bit of luck. We’ll try to take care of everything else, we’ve got grit to our game and skill, and we’ve obviously shown that we can score some goals,” said Harbinson. “And we’ve got two really great goalies. So in the long run we need a little bit of puck luck and then hopefully we can stay out of the infirmary and keep moving forward.”

Harbinson said the coaching staff and team administration have spent considerable time at the beginning of this season to “get the culture back on track” with the team. An effort that seems to be paying off according to Captain David Silye, a returning Vee.

READ MORE: New exhibit added to Penticton portion of BCHL Showcase Festival

“Everyone has been putting in the work, and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off, so we’re happy with where we’re at right now,” said Silye. “We have a good core group of returning guys, and the guys they’ve brought in are experienced and good guys that fit in nicely. So it’s been a smooth transition coming off of last year.”

Silye said practices have been focusing on “the finer details of their systems” so that the team functions as a solid unit. Harbinson said they also will focus on making smart, quick passes in the games coming up since both arenas have a smaller sheet than what the guys may be used to. He said if they hold onto the puck for too long at these arenas, it can lead to a pile-up of players in one end.

The Vees first home game is Sept. 27 against the West Kelowna Warriors, and Harbinson said the team is excited to have the home ice and crowd advantage, noting that the fans are like the “seventh player.” He added that the South Okanagan Events Centre is hoping to sell some more season passes, which is a great opportunity for die-hard fans to show their support for the team and the game.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter

JordynThomson 

Send Jordyn Thomson an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Similkameen archer places fifth in world archery competition

Just Posted

Most Read

  • U.S. firm eyes Abbotsford for potential aerospace plant that could employ 10,000 workers

    Unnamed American firm eyeing Abbotsford International Airport as potential site for massive facility

  • Classical music and kickboxing help Shuswap woman overcome learning disabilities

    Accomplished student becomes instructor, offering lessons in martial arts, violin and piano

  • Was it Knockholt Road before?

    Houston resident, Henry Murphy says that the McKilligan Road on Hwy. 16 was renamed a couple winters ago. According to Murphy, Lakes District Maintenace (LDM) was snow plowing with a grader and accidently plowed the sign over and when it was replaced the sign went up as McKilligan. Murphy argues Carl Lutz's comment in last week's issue of the Houston Today. Carl Lutz, District Manager, Bulkley-Stikine commented, "Research has indicated that McKilligan Road name has not been changed from Knockholt Road. Ministry staff have confirmed with the resident inquiring on road name change that our records do not indicate the road name has been changed and asked resident to provide records that would indicate something different. We will continue to work with local residents on this." Murphy argues this point because shortly after LDM plowed the sign over, later that day he went into the ditch and pick up the sign that was plowed over. (Seen here) If anyone does have any information on the original name of this road please contact the Houston Today at 250-845-2890 or email newsroom@houston-today.com (Laura Blackwell photo)

  • November verdict for alleged killer of Burns Lake man

    The verdict in a case involving a Burns Lake man who was allegedly murdered is scheduled for November.

  • Houston Ringette car wash

    Houston Ringette 4-18 held a car wash and BBQ Sept. 7 to raise funds for their upcoming season of ringette. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Appreciate the flowery beauty of Burns Lake

    Editor:

  • Community planner hired

    Job is to examine housing issues