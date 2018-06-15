Penticton Vees net new goaltender

The Penticton Vees announced 1999-born goaltender Derek Krall has committed to the Vees for the 2018-19 season.

“I can’t ask for much more, it’s something that I’m taking in stride,” Krall told Vees broadcaster Craig Beauchemin. “Having a chance with Penticton is something that I’ve kind of dreamt of. I got to see them win the Fred Page Cup in Nanaimo in 2015, so to see that and now to be able to throw on the jersey is pretty special to me. I just want to do everything I can for the team to help them win.”

Krall, from Nanaimo, spent the majority of last season with the Nanaimo Buccaneers in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. In 27 games, Krall posted a record of 18-7-0 with a 2.76 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. For his efforts, he was awarded the VIJHL’s goalie of the year award.

He also appeared in the BCHL as an affiliate player for the Powell River Kings. In four games, all starts, Krall had a 3-1-0 record with a 2.08 goals against and a sparkling .947 save percentage.

His finest performance came Feb. 16 when he made 46 saves in a 2-1 win against the Vernon Vipers in Powell River.

“You can mark that one down. That was a pretty cool feeling after the game to be able to say I beat the Vernon Vipers,” Krall said. “That’s something that I want to build off of but definitely was the pinnacle of my hockey career so far.”

Krall also had three playoff appearances for the Kings last season, starting games one and two of their opening round series against the Nanaimo Clippers along with a relief appearance in game two of the Mainland Conference final against the Prince George Spruce Kings. He was 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .923 save percentage in those three appearances.

“That was the cherry on top,” Krall said. “In front of my home crowd was insane. It’s a night and day difference between the BCHL and VIJHL. I’m thankful for getting that kind of experience for coming to a team like Penticton that always showcases themselves in the playoffs.”

Krall will join the rest of his Vees teammates for training camp in Penticton in August.