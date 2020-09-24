Penticton Vees name NHL prospect as assistant captain

The Vees kick off the Okanagan Cup tournament Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the SOEC

Matteo Costantini, 17, has been added to the Penticton Vees’ leadership group ahead of the 2020/21 season as an assistant captain. (Jack Murray photo)

The Penticton Vees announced Sept. 24 that forward Matteo Costantini, 17, has been added to the team’s leadership group ahead of the 2020/21 season, as an assistant captain.

Costantini is set to begin his first season in Penticton after spending last year with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

The six-foot, 174-pound forward produced 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points, in just 50 games over the 2019/20 campaign, while adding two goals and eight assists for 10 points in six playoff games.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native earned many accolades in his first season of junior hockey, winning the OJHL’s Rookie of the Year and Top Prospect Awards, while being selected for the OJHL’s Second All-Star team. Costantini is also eligible for this year’s NHL entry draft, ranking 96th amongst North American skaters from the NHL’s central scouting department.

Costantini has shown his natural scoring ability throughout his hockey career, scoring 34 goals and 35 assists, for 69 points, with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres U16 AAA squad, before making the leap to junior hockey. He has also secured his collegiate future, committing to the University of North Dakota.

The Vees will begin the Okanagan Cup tournament on Friday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., in an exhibition game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

An audio broadcast of the game will be at streamed at mixlr.com/pentictonvees, while fans can view the game on HockeyTV.com.

