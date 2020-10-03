Penticton Vees look to keep streak alive in West Kelowna

The Vees head into game four as the only team still undefeated in the Okanagan Cup

The Penticton Vees have taken to the ice like they never left.

With three games so far under their belt in the Okanagan Cup, they stand as the only team still undefeated.

They head to West Kelowna tonight, Oct. 3 for game four, after three games at home where they picked up a 7-0 and 8-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and a 3-2 win against the West Kelowna Warriors.

Going into game three, the Vees and Warriors had both cleared the first week without a loss.

The game starts in West Kelowna at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m. The game, and all of the Okanagan Cup games, will be streamed on HockeyTV.com, and broadcast on Shaw Spotlight.

Week three of the Okanagan Cup starts early, with the Penticton Vees taking on the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. in the South Okanagan Events Centre.

