Penticton Vees keep winning streak alive with 5-3 win

The Penticton Vees have kept their streak alive for their second set of back-to-back games with a 5-3 win.

The Vees picked up five goals from five different players in their April 9 win over the Cranbrook Bucks.

The second period saw plenty of action, starting with a goal from Osoyoos native Crae Dawson for his first in the BC Hockey League.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees add Keremeos and Osoyoos talent to roster

Less than a minute later the Bucks got on the board with a string of goals, first at the 7:38 mark and the second 26 seconds later to tie the game.

Vees’ Ryan McGuire earned his first BCHL goal just 18 seconds after the tying goal to once again take the lead for Penticton.

It would be less than five minutes later that the Bucks once again tied up the game at 3-3.

With just over a minute left to go in the period, Jacob Quillan picked up the winning goal off a power play.

The Vees also kept up their streak of outshooting their opponents, putting a total of 43 shots on net compared to 18 from the Bucks.

On Sunday, April 11, the Vees are back on the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre for their fifth of 20 games in the pod season. The puck drops at 4 p.m.

