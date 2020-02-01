Penticton Vees host Food Bank fundraiser

The Vees will be taking Food Bank donations as they take on Vernon tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

The Penticton Vees lost 2-0 to the Vernon Vipers on Dec. 13 at Kal Tire Place. (File Photo)

The Penticton Vees are encouraging fans to bring non-perishable food items as they return to the ice tonight to take on the Vernon Vipers.

Each food-item will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank in Penticton as part of the Valley First “Feed the Valley” event.

“It’s a game we all look forward to, in the Vees organization and the SOEC,” said Trevor Miller, Vees director of communications.

Everyone who brings an item for donation will be entered into a draw for a signed Vees jersey. There will also be a raffle supporting the Food Bank, with the winner getting two tickets to see Brad Paisley at the SOEC on March 6.

“It’s part of the way the Vees give back to Penticton, along with school visits and community outings,” said Miller.

“The fact that so many people come out and bring food to donate, it speaks to the community.”

READ MORE: Penticton Vees extend streak to six wins as they enter home stretch

The puck drops at the SOEC at 6 p.m.

The Vees will look extend their win streak to seven games after a week off.

The Vees won the last match between the two teams 2-1 in overtime after coming from behind to tie up the game in the last minutes of regulation play.

The Vees have been dominant in their last two games, with a 6-2 win over the Merritt Centennials on Jan. 24 and a 5-2 win in West Kelowna against the Warriors on Jan. 21.

READ MORE: Vees net winner in overtime in Okanagan match up

Vees goalkeepers Yaniv Perets and Carl Stankowski are both heading into the game with strong records.

Perets has five shutouts under his belt for the season as part of his 21 wins.

Stankowski heads in with 11 wins and three losses since he joined the team in October.

After Saturday’s game, the Vees will have seven games left to go before the regular season wraps up and the playoffs begin.

The Vees currently sit nine points up on the Trail Smoke Eaters in the Interior Division, and just three points back from the Coquitlam Express for top spot in the BCHL.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.