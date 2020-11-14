Penticton Vees head to Okanagan Cup final tonight

Vees battle the Vipers at the SOEC

The Penticton Vees celebrate winning the Okanagan Cup semi-final game 5-2 against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday night. The Vees play for the championship Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Cherie Morgan of Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Penticton Vees will meet the Vernon Vipers in the Okanagan Cup final tonight, Saturday, Nov. 14, after taking out the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the semi-finals Friday. The championship game starts at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton celebrated a 5-2 victory over Salmon Arm in the semi-final game played at the SOEC.

Connor Bouchard scored two goals in the third period to secure the victory. Just under two minutes later, Luc Wilson registered his 5th goal of the tournament to give Penticton the win.

READ MORE: Vees blank Vipers in Okanagan Cup play

In any other year, the stands would be packed with fans with the Okanagan Cup on the line. But COVID-19 has prevented any fans in the stands at the SOEC.

Fans can still catch all the action on BCHLTV.ca, HockeyTV app and Shaw Spotlight.

The Vees have been crushing the Okanagan Cup tournament, winning game after game with a very impressive 12-1-0-0 record.

The Penticton Vees regular season is expected to start in December.

monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News