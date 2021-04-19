Penticton Vees goalie named top BCHL player of the week

Kaeden Lane had a save percentage of .966 and a goals-against average of 0.76 in four starts

Penticton Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane has been named the BC Hockey League’s Player of the Week. (Cheri Morgan photography)

Penticton Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane has received some accolades after a stellar week in the crease.

Lane was named the BC Hockey League’s Player of the Week Monday, April 19, 2021.

The 19-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. started four of the Vees five games last week and posted a 3-1-0 record with two shutouts. Over that stretch, Lane had a save percentage of .966 and a goals-against average of 0.76.

Lane started his week by earning his second shutout of the season last Monday in a 4-0 win over the Cranbrook Bucks where he stopped all 16 shots he faced and was named the game’s third star. On Wednesday, he turned in another solid performance, making 24 saves on 26 shots, but took the loss 3-2 against the Trail Smoke Eaters as an empty-netter proved to be the winning goal.

After getting a rare night off on Thursday, Lane was back in the crease for Penticton on Saturday and was perfect once again, stopping 27 pucks and earning his second shutout of the week in a 3-0 win over Trail. He was named second star of the game. Lane wrapped up a busy week on Sunday when he stopped 19 of 20 in a 5-1 Vees win against Cranbrook.

Lane has made eight starts and boasts a 7-1-0 record during this shortened BCHL pod season. His seven wins are best in the league. He also leads the BCHL in all major categories among goalies with a minimum of three starts, including save percentage (.944), goals-against average (1.25) and shutouts (3).

The young goalie was acquired from Grande Prairie Storm of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for 20-year-old goaltender Carl Stankowski in the off-season.

The Vees will have two days off before they look to continue their winning ways against the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday, April 21 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, with Lane likely getting his ninth start of the year.

