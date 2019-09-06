The Penticton Vees shared what their new jersey for the upcoming BCHL season looks like. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Vees Twitter)

Penticton Vees give sneak peek of new hockey jersey

The new jersey has a throwback flavour to the 1978 Penticton Vees sweater

The Penticton Vees have a long history of great looking jerseys and they have just added another.

On Friday, prior to their BCHL regular season opening game in Trail, the Vees released a sneak peek of their latest jersey.

The new jersey has a throwback flavour to the 1976 to 1979 Penticton Vees sweater where ‘VEES’ runs diagonal across the chest.
The Penticton Vees jersey circa the 1976 to 1979 season. r

