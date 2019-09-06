Penticton Vees give sneak peek of new hockey jersey

The Penticton Vees have a long history of great looking jerseys and they have just added another.
On Friday, prior to their BCHL regular season opening game in Trail, the Vees released a sneak peek of their latest jersey.
Puck drop is just around the corner and we’ve got some new threads to debut ðŸ‘€#BCHL pic.twitter.com/dyWGNwXlLC
— Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) September 6, 2019
The new jersey has a throwback flavour to the 1976 to 1979 Penticton Vees sweater where ‘VEES’ runs diagonal across the chest.
|The Penticton Vees jersey circa the 1976 to 1979 season. r
