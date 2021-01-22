Penticton Vees forward ranked among top NHL prospects

Vees forward and captain Fin Williams is projected to be selected in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

Despite limited game time this year due to provincial health orders, Penticton Vees captain Fin Williams has managed to find himself among The National Hockey League Central Scouting bureau’s “Players to Watch” for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The scouting bureau released an updated version of the Players to Watch list Friday (Jan. 22) afternoon, with Williams earning a ‘C’ grade.

Grades are given from ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ projecting where in the draft players will be taken.

An ‘A’ rated skater is slated to be a first-round selection while a ‘B’ ranked skater is slated to be picked in between the second or third round. A ‘C’ rated skater is projected to go anywhere from the fourth to the seventh round of the draft.

Williams, 17, was named captain of the Vees just ahead of the Okanagan Cup tournament. He produced 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points as he led the Vees to victory in the inaugural tournament.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product is also a BCHL champion. Williams won the league crown with the Prince George Spruce Kings during the 2018-19 season as a rookie and posted 11 goals and 20 assists for 30 points the following year. The 6’0″, 190-pound forward has set his sights on the University of Michigan for his collegiate hockey career.

Williams was traded from Prince George to Penticton in exchange for future considerations in July and named captain in September.

In total, the BCHL had three players named to the updated Central Scouting list. Former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson received an ‘A’ ranking while Chilliwack Chiefs forward Sasha Teleguine is ranked as a ‘C’ skater.

