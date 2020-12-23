Stefano Bottini was named to Team Switzerland in the IIHF 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Penticton Vees forward makes World Junior team roster

Vees fans will have a player to cheer on at this years' tournament

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Vees fans will have a player to watch at this years’ International Ice Hockey federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship.

Penticton Vees forward Stefano Bottini has been named to Team Switzerland’s final roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The Swiss team announced their final cuts Wednesday (Dec. 23).

READ MORE: Penticton Vees add Swiss forward Stefano Bottini

Bottini has previous experience representing Switzerland at international tournaments, but this will be his first opportunity to compete at the U20 level.

Bottini picked up an assist in Team Switzerland’s 3-2 pre-tournament win over Austria Tuesday (Dec. 22).

The 18-year-old winger joined the Vees this season after moving up the ranks in the program in his hometown of Lugano, Switzerland. Bottini had a goal and four assists in 10 games of Okanagan Cup play during the BCHL exhibition season.

Team Switzerland is in Group A along with Canada, Finland, Germany and Slovakia. They begin preliminary round play at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day against Slovakia.

For the full IIHF World Junior Championship schedule, click here.

Chilliwack Chiefs forward Ray Fust was also named to Team Switzerland’s final roster today.

Bottini and Fust join Canada’s Alex Newhook as players representing the BCHL in this year’s tournament.

This is the third year in a row there will be a BCHL representative on the Swiss team at the World Juniors after former Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward and current Colgate University sophomore Matthew Verboon was on the roster the last two tournaments.

Click here to view the full Swiss roster.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees forward invited to U-20 Swiss National camp

