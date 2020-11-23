Penticton Vees forward invited to U-20 Swiss National camp

The 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships are set to begin Dec. 25 in Edmonton

Swiss forward Stefano Bottini put up five points in his first 10 exhibition games with the Penticton Vees. (Jack Murray photo)

Penticton hockey fans could have a local player to watch at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation has named Vees forward Stefano Bottini as one of the 34 players who will compete for a spot on the Under-20 Swiss National Team.

The final roster will play at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bottini, 18, played in 10 games throughout the Okanagan Cup tournament where he registered a goal and four assists.

The 6’1″, 180-pound forward is no stranger to wearing the Swiss National jersey, getting into 14 International games last season at the Under-18 level, including four games at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Lugano, Switzerland native spent last season with the Under-20 Lugano team, scoring 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points in 43 games played.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation camp is set to begin on Sunday, Dec. 6 with the first week of preparations taking place in Zug, Switzerland. The team will trim its roster on Saturday, Dec. 12 before embarking to Edmonton to start their four-day quarantine necessary to compete in the “bubble” at Rogers Place before final cuts are made on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Swiss National Team opens their World Junior Hockey Championship tournament on Christmas Day against Slovakia. Switzerland will also play in two pre-tournament games on Sunday, Dec. 20 against the United States and Tuesday, Dec. 22 against Sweden.

Bottini is one of two BCHL players to participate in the Swiss camp. Chilliwack Chiefs forward Raymond Fust will also be vying for a spot on the team.

