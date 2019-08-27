Penticton Vees face off against Dragon Boat team

The Penticton Vees lost to Survivorship, a team of breast cancer survivors who scored the win over the weekend. (Contributed)

The Penticton Vees may have been skillful on the ice this weekend, but Survivorship, a team of breast cancer survivors scored the win against two dragon boats of Penticton Vees players and staff.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees name captain and leadership group

In the first race on Aug. 25, which saw Vees players and staff teaming up with Penticton Dragon Boating, the Vees had not received any coaching. Survivorship beat both crews by several boat lengths.

The Vees crews then spent time working with local dragon boat coaches Brad Crittenden and Don Mulhall before returning to the start line for a second chance.

The hockey players made significant improvement and it was the Vees number one crew, including coach and general manager Fred Harbinson and team owner Graham Fraser who managed to get a slight edge on the team in pink. The Vees second crew came third.

READ MORE: Fundraising is literally in Penticton woman’s blood

“What an opportunity. They were a great group of young men, and I appreciate that they came down to our boathouse and tried something that was outside their comfort zone,” said Don Mulhall, race director for the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

“Everyone on the beach enjoyed watching the challenge. It was great to get the two teams together – they’re similar in many ways. Lots of fans, lots of involvement in their communities. I described them as two Penticton sporting dynasties.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<