Penticton Vees continue defence make-over

The Penticton Vees continued to build their blue-line over the weekend, announcing the acquisition of defenceman Owen Forfellow on Saturday (Nov. 21).

This follows Friday news that the club signed Quebec defender Philippe Chapleau.

In a corresponding roster move, the Vees have released defenceman Jason Marsella (’02) from the roster.

Forfellow, 18, comes to Penticton after playing each of the last two seasons with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML).

The 6’2″, 181-pound rearguard posted 14 goals, 19 assists and 114 penalty minutes in 65 career games with the T-Birds.

The Abbotsford, B.C.-native was also able to get into some BCHL action last season, affiliating with the Coquitlam Express for a pair of games.

Forfellow played two seasons at the Yale Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) prior to his time with Fraser Valley.

Marsella, 17, registered 3 goals and 16 points in 27 games played last season with Avon Old Farms School in the United States High School Prep circuit while suiting up for 7 games in the Okanagan Cup with the Vees, scoring one goal.

“The Vees would like to thank Jason for his time and contributions to the team and the city of Penticton,” reads a press release from the club.

The Vees concluded their 14-game Okanagan Cup pre-season tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, winning the inaugural event in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Vernon Vipers. The Vees finished the pre-season with a 13-1-0 record, outscoring their opponents by a margin of 65-23.

The BCHL regular season is slated to begin in early December. The BCHL announced a tentative start date to their 2020-21 regular season for Dec. 1, prior to the announcement of increased restrictions including limits to travel on Nov. 19.

An update on the status of the season is expected in coming days.

