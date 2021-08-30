Penticton Vees commit 6-foot-7 goaltender for 2021/22 season

Purcell will become the second tallest player in the BCHL

The Penticton Vees are adding some height and experience in the crease with 19-year-old goaltender Colin Purcell.

The six-foot seven-inch netminder joins the Vees from the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Youngstown Phantoms, where he posted a 4.50 goals-against average and .862 save percentage in 32 games.

“I can’t wait to immerse myself with the team and Penticton community,” Purcell said. “I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and making a push for the Fred Page Cup this season.”

Purcell represented the U.S.A on the 2019 Under-17 team as well as the 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster.

Named to the 2019/20 USHL All-Rookie second team, Purcell has also committed to the NCAA’s University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

The Vees start their season on Oct. 8 against historic rival Vernon with tickets starting at $9 per game.

