Penticton Vees blank Vernon Vipers in 4-0 win

Kaeden Lane posted a shutout as the Penticton Vees blanked the Vernon Vipers by a score of 4-0 at Kal Tire Place Friday night, Nov. 6, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)

A strong second half lifted the Penticton Vees to a 4-0 win over the Vernon Vipers Friday night.

Kaeden Lane stopped all 25 shots he faced in net for the Vees, who added to their already cushy lead atop the Okanagan Cup standings.

A scoreless first period could have gone differently if not for Lane, who stymied Vipers forward Tyler Carpendale on a breakaway before getting the blocker on an attempt from the slot later in the period. Koen MacInnes got the start for the Vipers, turning away 12 Vees shots in the first period to keep the zeros on the scoreboard.

Liam Malmquist opened the scoring for the Vees midway into the second, and minutes later Matteo Costantini added his fifth of the preseason to give the Vees a 2-0 lead.

In the third it was the Tyler Ho show. The 20-year-old Vees winger scored his second shorthanded goal of the preseason at the 11:38 mark, getting edge on a Vipers defenceman before snapping a shot over the blocker of MacInnes. Ho then added an insurance tally off a Vipers turnover in the defensive end, firing home a glove-side shot from the left circle off a feed from Tristan Amonte.

The Vipers showed strong possession in the third but Lane continued to shine, stopping all 10 shots he faced in the period.

Special teams were a let-down for the Vipers, who went scoreless in seven powerplay attempts on the night while giving up a shorthanded goal against.

The Vees have dominated play in the BC Hockey League’s Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament, and now hold a 10-1 record after Friday’s win.

The Vipers fall to 3-5-1-2 with nine points earned in 11 games, and trail the West Kelowna Warriors by four points in the Okanagan Cup standings.

The two teams will square off again tonight, this time at the South Okanagan Events Centre, at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Silverbacks pull off few tricks in Halloween win over Vernon

READ MORE: BC Hall of Fame seeks memorabilia from legendary Vernon senior hockey team

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star