Penticton Vees announce 2021 season schedule

The Penticton Vees will play their first game of 2021 at the South Okanagan Events Centre April 2, 2021 against the Trail Smoke Eaters. It will be the first time the club has faced off against another team since the Okanagan Cup tournament in November, 2020 as the BCHL was put on hold due to the pandemic. (Phil McLachlan/Western News file)

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) is back and the Penticton Vees will soon hit the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre for their first game of 2021.

The BCHL announced its return March 12, after the season was repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic and provincial health orders.

As part of the league’s return to play plan, the shortened season will be played in a “pod” model, where three to four teams will play each other in five different locations across the province.

Penticton was chosen as one of the locations and is set to host long-time rival Trail and the league’s newest addition, the Cranbrook Bucks in their inaugural season.

The BCHL announced the 20-game schedule for the 2021 Penticton Pod Tuesday (March 23) afternoon. The first puck drops Friday, April 2 as the Trail Smoke Eaters give the Vees their first game action since November 2020, at South Okanagan Events Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

Penticton Vees captain Fin Williams said he can’t wait to get back on the ice. “We were waiting for so long to hear the good news, so finally for it to come in, it was so exciting for our group,” said the 17-year-old captain. “I think it’s the most excited we’ve all been to play some games here.”

The shortened season will last over a month with each team in the Penticton pod playing each other 10 times for a total of 20 regular season games each.

Every week day games will be played at 7 p.m. while Saturday start times are set for 6 p.m. and Sunday contests are slated for 4 p.m.

Due to provincial health protocols, fans are not allowed to attend games. All games will be available to be streamed on BCHLTV.ca.

The entire Vees 2021 schedule is below:

Friday, April 2nd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 3rd vs. Cranbrook Bucks (6:00 PM)

Thursday, April 8th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 9th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Sunday, April 11th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (4:00 PM)

Monday, April 12th @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Wednesday, April 14th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Thursday, April 15th @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 17th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (6:00 PM)

Sunday, April 18th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (4:00 PM)

Wednesday, April 21st @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 23rd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 24th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (6:00 PM)

Monday, April 26th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Thursday, April 29th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 30th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Sunday, May 2nd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (4:00 PM)

Monday, May 3rd @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Saturday, May 8th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (6:00 PM)

Sunday, May 9th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (4:00 PM)

*ALL GAMES PLAYED AT THE SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE

READ MORE: BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

READ MORE: Penticton Vees add Keremeos and Osoyoos talent to roster

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News