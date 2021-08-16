Penticton Vees announce 2021/22 preseason schedule

The preseason kicks off Sept. 24 and runs into early October

The Penticton Vees are looking towards another successful campaign in 2021/22 (FILE/Jack Murray)

The Penticton Vees are veering up for another successful campaign as the preseason kicks off.

The Vees’ five-game preseason schedule was announced Monday (Aug. 16) and starts with a home-and-home against the Vernon Vipers.

Game one is Sept. 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre with game two the following night in Vernon.

Prince George will visit the SOEC on Sept. 29 for a one-and-done set.

The Vees’ preseason concludes with a second home-and-home in Salmon Arm on Oct. 1 and ending Oct. 2 at home.

Each game will be broadcast live on HockeyTV.com with season-pass pricing starting at $189.99. The pass allows you to watch every Vees game in 2021/22.

The Vees’ regular season will start on Oct. 8, with season ticket and single-game ticket deals now available for purchase.

Following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Vees are currently expecting to have 50 per cent capacity at games, according to communications director Trevor Miller.

“We are awaiting what the government says in order to know exactly how many fans we can have,” said Miller.

