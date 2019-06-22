Penticton Vees alumni Massimo Rizzo gets picked up by Carolina Hurricanes

Massimo Rizzo, former captain of the Penticton Vees, will be joining the NHL since he was drafted 216th overall to the Carolina Hurricanes. (Western News file photo)

Former Penticton Vees player Massimo Rizzo is now the 33rd player out of the club to be drafted into the NHL, with the Carolina Hurricanes choosing him 216th overall.

Rizzo is following in the footsteps of Vee alumnis Justin Krueger and Zac Dalpe, who were drafted to the Hurricanes in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees assistant coach Jason Becker moving on

According to a press release from the Vees, Rizzo missed 21 games during the 2018-19 season but was still able to finish over a point per game with 11 goals and 29 assists in 37 games. He also finished first on the Vees in scoring during the playoffs, with three goals and three assists in six games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

Rizzo also represented Canada at the World Junior ‘A’ Challenge this past eseason, claiming two assists in six games with Team Canada West. The Burnaby-native has an NCAA scholarship for the University of North Dakota for the future.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.