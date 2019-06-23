Penticton Vees alum invited to World Junior hockey tryouts

Two Vees alum have been invited to the World Junior Summer Camps

Two Vees alum have been invited to the World Junior Summer Camps for Team Canada and Team USA respectively.

Jonny Tychonick, from Calgary, Alta. played two seasons with the Vees from 2016-2018, playing 96 games while scoring 12 goals and adding 70 assists. He was a member of the 2017 Fred Page Cup championship.

The 2000-born defenceman represented Canada twice during each of his seasons in Penticton, at the World Under-17 Hockey Championships and World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in both years, and at the Under-18 World Championships during the 17-18 season.

Tychonick helped Team Canada West to a gold medal at the WJAC while being named an assistant captain in 17-18. Following the season, he was drafted 48th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Tychonick then graduated from the Vees to the University of North Dakota.

Luke Loheit, from Minnetonka, Minn., came to Penticton for the 2018-19 season and scored eight goals with 16 assists in 43 games. He was also drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2018, 194th overall.

He moves on to the NCAA ranks to play for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs starting next season.

Both players will attend the camp in Plymouth, Mich., from July 26-Aug. 3, vying for spots on their respective World Junior Championship teams.

This years event is being held in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic and runs from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

