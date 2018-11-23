Penticton Vees acquire defenceman from USHL

The Penticton Vees have acquired defenceman Carson Kosobud, from the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces.Photo courtesy of Flying Aces Twitter account

The Penticton Vees have acquired a defenceman to strengthen their blue line.

Carson Kosobud, from the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces, was picked up in exchange for future considerations. In a separate deal, 2000-born forward Matthew Byrne has been traded to the Powell River Kings, also for future considerations.

Kosobud, from Moorhead, Minn., played 14 games with the Flying Aces this season recording three assists. In 2017-18 he played the majority of the season with the Brookings Blizzard in the North American Hockey League, appearing in 34 games with two goals and nine assists.

Related: Penticton Vees skate past Surrey Eagles on home ice

The six-foot, 190-pound defender comes to Penticton with a scholarship to Arizona State University.

“With the unfortunate news of losing Conner Hutchison for the remainder of the season, it was imperative to find a player that could fill that void,” Vees head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson said. “Carson is a smooth skater that can move pucks through traffic and will be a great addition to our backend.”

Kosobud will join his teammates in Vancouver this weekend and wear number 18.

Byrne, from Penticton, played in 25 games with the Vees this season scoring once and adding two assists.

“We wanted to give Matthew an opportunity where he could play a more significant role once we get healthy up front,” said Harbinson. “We knew that wouldn’t be the case here. I wish him the best in Powell River.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.