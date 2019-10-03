Penticton teens meet their goals at last motocross competition of the season

Alex Gatt and Jackson Logie are both proud of the season they've had

The competition was intense at the Final Round of Future West Motocross in Williams Lake last weekend, but both Alex Gatt and Jackson Logie were able to meet their goals. (Contributed)

Despite frigid weather, Penticton’s Jackson Logie and Alex Gatt cleaned up at the Final Round of Future West Moto last weekend in Williams Lake.

This was the last competition for the teens this season, with both competing in the 250 and Open Junior Trophy categories. In advance of the races, Logie said he hoped to finish in the top 10 for both and Gatt had his eyes on either first or second place, and both met those goals.

Both Gatt and Logie acknowledged that the cold weather had an impact on their performances, but both were able to power through.

“It was super cold in Williams Lake, so cold my hands would get stuck to my handle bars and I couldn’t hit my brake,” said Gatt. “But other than that it was an awesome weekend!”

“I performed great later in the day once it got above freezing. I was contesting for first on the opening lap but I would fall back to 6 and 7 due to temperatures being so low,” said Logie, who added that he was still happy overall with how his season turned out.

Gatt added that his results set him up “perfect for next year going intermediate with a solid background” and he’s thankful for his sponsors. He mentioned Barry from Valley Moto Sport gave him a bike to use for the seaon and Parker’s Chrysler lent him a truck so that he could get to his races.

“I just gotta say thanks to my dad, he taught me how to do it, he teaches me everything and we walk the track together,” said Gatt during his second place trophy acceptance speech.

Gatt’s mom, Amanda Stewart, said the “off-season includes lots of training, and looking for further sponsors, as well as the trip to California” for training with Gatt’s dad, Dino Gatt, a retired motocross champion.

